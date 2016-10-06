Unexciting quarter for developers, but value recovers

KUCHING: In spite of an unexciting second quarter of 2016 (2Q16) for property developers, analysts observe a slight recovery of property transaction value during the period.

According to the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), out of the nine property developers under its coverage, only 22 per cent or two stocks – IOI Properties Group Bhd (IOI Properties) and UOA Development Bhd (UOA Development) – reported earnings above expectations.

“The outperformance is mainly due to faster than expected progress billing and margin,” MIDF Research said in the report.

“UOA Development achieved good margin due to lumpy contribution from Desa Green Serviced Apartments which were completed during the quarter.”

Meanwhile, four stocks in MIDF Research’s portfolio underperformed – SP Setia Bhd, Sunway Bhd, UEM Sunrise Bhd and Glomac Bhd.

These were mainly due to lower than expected margin while 33 per cent or three stocks (Eco World Development Group Bhd, Mah Sing Group Bhd and Eastern & Oriental Bhd) reported earnings which matched expectation.

According to the latest Property Market Report released by National Property Information Centre (NAPIC), Malaysia property market transaction value has improved by 3.6 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) to RM32 billion in 2Q16.

“The increase in transaction value is consistent with the rise in transaction volume by 4.4 per cent q-o-q to 83,517 units,” the research arm said.

“For residential market, house price range from RM500,000 to RM1 million registered the highest growth of 13.6 per cent followed by RM400,000 to RM500,000 (10 per cent) and above RM1 million (9.6 per cent).”

MIDF Research was positive on the quarterly increase as buyers may have returned to purchase property.

That said, the research arm noted the first half of 2016 (1H16) property market transaction value is still lower than in 1H15 by 15.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research pointed out the latest Bank Negara statistics show that “Approved Loan for Purchase of Property” in July 2016 decreased 13 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM10.5 billion, a continuous decline for eighteen straight months since February 2015.

“On a monthly basis, approved loan in July was six per cent lower,” the research arm said. “The decline in approved loan was mainly due to lower applied loan amount.”

It added that on a cumulative basis, total approved loan for the first seven months of 2016 (7M16) is at RM67.5 billion (down 22 per cent y-o-y).

MIDF Research also highlighted that the latest publication from Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) shows that 2Q16 Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) has recovered to 78.5 from 1Q16’s 72.9 and all-time low of 63.8 in 4Q15.

“Nonetheless, MIER mentioned that CSI is still below the threshold level of optimism,” it said.

MIDF Research gathered that while household incomes are fairly stable, worries over higher prices are growing.

The research arm believed that the data suggest some return of interest among property buyers but buyers are likely to remain price sensitive.

All in, MIDF Research maintained ‘neutral’ on the property sector with UOA Development as its top pick.