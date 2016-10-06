Sarawak 

Work begins on RM2.6 mln steel bridge

James Ling, reporters@theborneopost.com
Minggu (second right) and Kong Sien Jong (centre) are seen at the site during a recent visit.

KAPIT: Work has begun on a steel bridge across Sungai Kapit to connect Kampung Baru, Jalan Suhaili and Kampung Muhibbah, Jalan Bletih.

The RM2.6 million project under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development began on Sept 22 and is scheduled for completion on July 21 next year.

When contacted, Kapit Deputy Resident Minggu Jampong said the contract was tendered to a company in Kuching.

Public Works Department Kapit road section technical assistant Kong Sien Jong said the 4.2-metre wide and 100-metre long bridge would be erected next to the existing wooden suspension bridge.

The current bridge is for pedestrians and motorcycles only.

Once the new bridge is completed, the old wooden bridge will be dismantled.

