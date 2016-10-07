38 companies involved in RM112 million seizure

KOTA KINABALU: Thirty-eight companies are believed involved in the RM112 million seized from two senior government officers on Wednesday.

Disclosing this here yesterday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki said MACC believed the 38 companies were connected with the 54-year-old director and his 51-year-old deputy.

“Investigation indicates the director had used 17 companies that either belong to his siblings or proxy while the deputy director has used 21 companies belonging to his siblings,” Azam said.

MACC made one of their biggest cash seizures in history on Oct 5, when they arrested a director and his deputy who were believed involved in corruption involving RM3.3 billion worth of federal projects.

Two other individuals, the deputy director’s 55-year-old businessman brother, with a Datuk title, and his 50-year-old accountant, were also detained by MACC to assist in investigation.

About RM112 million in cash was seized from the four individuals, nine luxury vehicles, 94 high-end handbags, jewellery, luxury watches, RM8.3 million worth of foreign currencies and 127 land titles.

Meanwhile, Azam said no further arrest had been made so far but MACC had taken down statements from six individuals who they believed could assist in the investigation.

“These six individuals are government servants within the same department of the two accused and contractors.

“We have also identified 40 people who are believed connected to assist in our investigation,” said Azam, adding that most of them are government servants and contractors.

Azam also said that none of the family members of the accused had left the country and they would be called soon for their statements to be recorded.

Azam added that MACC would seek Mutual Legal Assistance from neighbouring countries to obtain information of the accused bank accounts overseas.

“So far, we have managed to value the 94 high-end handbags belonging to one of the accused wives, worth about RM500,000,” said Azam, adding that MACC was still trying to value the jewellery, luxury watches, and the 127 land titles.