40 tourist guides take to heritage trail in Sibu

SIBU: About 40 tourist guides, representatives from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) are on a quest to explore the heart of Sibu for its rich and diverse heritage.

Some 30 tourist guides from Kuching, seven tourist guides from Sibu, three personnel from SMC and one from STB participated in the two-day Sibu Heritage Workshop which started on Wednesday. The workshop was a collaboration between Sarawak Tourist Guides Association (STGA) and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak.

Speaking to The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday, chairman of STGA Abang Azahari Abang Zaidan said the aim was to enable tourist guides to have an in-depth look at Sibu.

“This is the first time we do the heritage trail in Sibu – a non-classroom based lesson. We conducted workshops for guides in the classroom before the experiential learning where we get to look, listen, understand and taste,” he said.

He said topics for the workshop were Sibu Food Trail where participants learn about the making of longevity noodles (Mee Sua) and Fuzhou Bagel (Kompia); shipbuilding industry’s history and development on the Rejang River; and Sibu Heritage Trail for the early Chinese and Malay/Melanau settlement in Sibu.

The workshop held in conjunction for Visit Sibu Year (VSY) 2017 was to equip the guides with knowledge to introduce Sibu to those outside Sarawak. Various speakers were invited to enrich the guides with the knowledge.

Besides the heritage trail, other things in Sibu could be developed into tourism products which tourist guides themselves need to get familiar with.

“Everybody knows Sibu but we want to experience. Before delivering this information to tourists, the guides themselves must know it,” he said.

Abang Azahari who is also first vice-chairman of Malaysia Tourist Guides Council said Sibu was a town where various ethnic groups – Iban, Foochow Chinese and Malay/Melanau – were found in one place.