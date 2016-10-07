Abd Karims laughs at Ling’s call for MACC probe

SIBU: Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah laughs off DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling’s call for Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the frequent political defections in Sabah.

“I am amused by Sarawak DAP secretary Alan Ling calling for MACC to probe into the mass defection of elected representatives and senior party members from PKR and DAP in Sabah.

“I believe there must be good reasons for the key leaders to switch camps or opt to leave their original parties and the only thing I can think of is that they have given up hope on the struggle of their original parties,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Ling reportedly claimed there was a need to do so (investigation) as many electorates perceived those ‘frogging’ as money politics at play.

He made the call on Wednesday following the exit of several Sabah PKR and DAP leaders last week, and further said he believed many cases of politicians quitting for other platforms to champion their struggles were genuine, but not all of them.

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, added: “Those who moved are no ordinary members. Many are YBs holding key positions in their respective parties. They are also professionals in their own right.

“Insinuating that they are being bought and calling for MACC to probe into their financial background is an insult to these leaders.”

On Sunday, Sabah PKR chief and Klias assemblyman Lajim Ukin, Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun, Likas assemblyman Junz Wong, Sabah PKR secretary-general Maijol Mahap, Sabah PKR Wanita chief Johair Matlan, Sabah DAP treasurer David Williams and Sabah DAP vice-chairman George Hiew quit their respective parties for local platforms.

Ling also hoped that Parliament would consider tabling an anti-hopping law in the next sitting as ‘defection is an immoral act because it betrays the party and electorates’.

Abdul Karim said: “If one cares to probe further, the mass exodus of key leaders are from Ling’s party DAP and PKR. This reflects the kind of leaders DAP and PKR groom to be leaders and people’s representatives. They are fickle-minded and lack the integrity of struggling under a common cause.”

On the contrary, he said one did not see BN leaders or YBs jumping ship. If there were any, it was either that they were sacked by BN or they knew they were going to be sacked.

He added the people should be able to evaluate for themselves.

“Come the next election, the people should be aware and not be fooled by these opposition parties. Their leaders do not have a genuine struggle for the people but more for their own personal gain,” the PBB Supreme Council member said.