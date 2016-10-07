Ali Hamsa: Govt projects of RM500 mln and more must involve ag, MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Government projects costing RM500 million and more should involve the auditor-general and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in order to curb abuses and corruption, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa.

He said the auditor-general and MACC’s deputy-director could be included as exco members in the meetings for the government projects, including the Mass Rapid Transport. Ali said the involvement of both these agencies in these projects were necessary as a proactive measure to avoid abuses in the public sector.

“There are 1.6 million civil servants in this country, do not let the actions of a few people who are without integrity spoil the good name of the civil service and the country’s image,” he said in his speech at a diploma presentation ceremony for 292 Intan public administration graduates yesterday.

He said since 2010, the MACC found 30 civil servants guilty of abuses and corruption.

Ali also congratulated the MACC for its success in confiscating RM114.5 million from two senior officials of a Sabah state government agency who allegedly abused their power in an infrastructural project worth RM3.3 billion.

“The government wants dedicated civil servants who carry out their responsibilities with honesty to help the country reach developed nation status by 2020,” he said.

Ali also advised civil servants to live within their means and not lead a lavish lifestyle.

“We must have integrity in our hearts and our minds, we must work as a team to fight

this desire for bribery. Work with integrity to preserve the good name of the family and nation.I urge family members to know their children’s characteristics. If they bring back excessive wealth home, please ask them where they got it, and if you are not satisfied, report it to the MACC,” he said.

At the event, Ali also presented the Intan Fellow 2016 Award to Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang as a mark of appreciation for his contribution to various fields such as financial management, international trade and diplomatic relations. — Bernama