Allegations of Kimanis Umno involvement in MACC case false, says its chief

KOTA KINABALU: Kimanis Umno is not in any way involved in the case involving top officials in the Sabah Water Department.

Its chief Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in a statement today (Oct 7) said Umno Kimanis would not hesitate to take legal action against those who continue to publish the allegations.

“I refer to allegations being circulated that the recent arrests of two top officers of the Sabah Water Department and seizures of cash, jewelleries and assets by MACC are related to Umno Kimanis and I as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Malaysia.

“These allegations are preposterous and false. UMNO Kimanis and I are not in any way involved or implicated in the case under investigation. Let MACC do its job fairly and properly without interference,” the Foreign Minister cum Kimanis Member of Parliament said.

“We would not hesitate to take any legal action should these defamatory statements continue to be published,” he added.