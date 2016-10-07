Alleged misappropriated money not under my ministry, says Pairin

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said his ministry would leave no stone unturned in the investigation of two of his officers suspected of corruption and abuse of power.

He said his ministry would extend its full cooperation to MACC in the investigation.

Pairin, who is also Infrastructure Development Minister, said he was truly shocked when he heard of the arrest, stories and photographs being circulated on social media.

“I understand that this particular RM3.3 billion worth of federal projects is under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, of which my ministry does not handle,” he said.

He said the allocations were directly channelled to the Sabah Water Department as the implementing agency without the Ministry’s knowledge.

The procurement of the projects as well as the payments were handled by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the State Water Department, he added.

“In light of this development, my ministry will study and propose an appropriate reporting system, which will put the ministry in the loop,” he said.