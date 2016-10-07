‘Allow fair competition among bus companies’

KUCHING: Pan Malaysian Bus Operators Association wants the government to deregulate bus fares to encourage fair competition among industry players.

Its president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali lamented that bus fares in the country were last reviewed in 2008 and bus operators had been restrained in terms of improving bus services.

“At the moment, bus fares are regulated by the government and have not been revised for eight years. The government should not tell us how much to charge.

“Personally, I feel that the government is in no place to regulate bus fares. They are tying our hands when they cannot control operation costs such as fuel and tyre prices and cost of purchase of vehicles,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Instead, continued Ashfar, the government should let market forces decide what services ought to be offered and at what prices.

He wondered why the government regulated bus fares in the country while it had enacted the Competition Act 2010.

“We want to provide bigger and better buses with facilities such as TV, WiFi connection, multi-channel music and others like insurance; we want to provide value-added services. All the present fare structures restrict us from providing better services for passengers.” Noting that it is a nine-hour ride from here to Pontianak, Ashfar said the journey could be made enjoyable with music and WiFi connection.

“Imagine the nine hours with no music and no WiFi but just looking out (of the window) at trees after trees. With TV and music, you can relax, and we can even provide you massage chairs.”

He said bus operators in Peninsular Malaysia are particularly concerned about improving services for passengers, given the Asean Free Trade Agreements.

He said the agreements allowed operators from outside Malaysia to run services in the country.

“Buses from Thailand and Singapore are far more superior than those in Peninsular Malaysia. Similarly, I was told that buses from Indonesia are very good. They might outrun local industries.

“So the government should not regulate us. The government has no business in regulating fares; let operators compete among ourselves.”

Ashfar added that bus companies could come up with their respective services while consumers could decide for themselves which service to pay for.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association honorary secretary William Chan said bus operators were stuck in a situation where they wanted to offer more but would not do it without reasonable profits in return.

He concurred with Ashfar by reiterating that the government ought to let the market decide the trend of services in the industry.

To a question, Chan said the one time in the last eight years that bus companies hiked up bus fares was due to the high cost imposed when they had to relocate to Kuching Sentral.

He also explained that bus companies did not charge full rate, which was the ceiling price the government allowed for industry players.

“We did not charge until the ceiling that was given by the government. When asked to be moved to Kuching Sentral, cost in the form of commission was imposed. It (the price hike) is considered surcharge.”

At present, there are 18 bus companies in Sarawak.