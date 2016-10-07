Aviation sector continues to soar despite mixed bag of results for 2Q16

KUCHING: Confidence in the aviation sector remains despite major sector players such as AirAsia Bhd (AirAsia) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) registering a mixed bag of results for second quarter of 2016 (2Q16).

According to a sector update by the research arm of Kenanaga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), AirAsia is exceeding their expectations for the second consecutive quarter with it’s second quarter 2016 results (2Q16) as the research arm had previously overestimated cost assumptions.

AirAsia’s share price has previously peaked at RM3.25 in August but pulled back to RM2.88 level on the research arm’s cut off date in September.

Kenanga Research believes that the share price peak of 11 per cent was mainly due to AirAsia’s outperformance in it’s 2Q16 results and news flow on the sale of their leasing arm, Asia Aviation Capital (AAC) being valued at USD$1 billion.

Additionally, these good results are expected to continue further supported by current low fuel cost environment, improving yield from better ancillary income, and improving load factors on stronger travel demand.

Furthermore, the research arm also noted that there would be a potential special dividend to be announced once the sale materialises in either 4Q16 or 1Q17.

“Meanwhile, the pullback was likely due to the equalisation of passenger service charge (PSC) charges in all airports in Malaysia to be officially announced in 4Q16 – effectively hiking up Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 2 international and domestic PSC charges by 128 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively,” projected the research arm.

This may result in the deterring of travelers but the research arm argues that the impact would be minimal towards AirAsia as most of it’s international flights are flown towards the ASEAN region which will fall under the new RM35 Asean segment which would allow AirAsia to continue maintain their competitive pricings.

Conversely, MAHB results disappointed likely due to the higher than expected depreciation and taxation costs.

Additionally, their share price bottomed in July to RM5.81 due to effects of the Turkish bombing and military coup such as reduced passenger traffic in their Turkish operations.

MAHB share price has since then recovered and closed at +7 per cent by the research arm’s cut-off date, it is believed that this recovery is due to the new PSC structure which could potentially generate higher revenue.

Looking back at MAHB passenger traffic, the research arm reported that during the eight month of 2016 (8M16), it’s total passenger movement for Malaysian and Turkey operations registered at 3.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent year over year (YoY) yield to date (YTD), respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Turkey’s passenger growth came in below estimates by Kenanga Research but Malaysia’s came in above.

“We believe Malaysian passenger growth will likely meet our expectation or potentially outperform being supported by the stronger travel demand from international traffic, introduction of new routes and increased flight frequencies from airlines with improve load factors,” opined the research arm.

MAHB Turkey operations at Instanbul Sabiha Gocken International Airport (ISG) however are expected to continue it’s weak registers of -2 per cent to -5 per cent for months June to August.

“While we note there is downside bias towards our 10 per cent ISG target, we decided to make no chnages to our passenger growth estimates as we are banking on the seasonally stronger 4Q coupled with the potential recovery in passenger traffic as earlier negative news flow in Turkey has subsided,” said the research arm.