Body of croc attack victim found in Kota Marudu

KOTA MARUDU: A 28-year-old man was believed attacked and killed by a crocodile while fishing at Kampung Langkon Baru River here on Thursday.

Herry Long was last seen fishing in the river on Wednesday evening.

State Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramli said the Kota Marudu Fire and Rescue station received information of a missing person at 12.57am yesterday.

“Five Fire and Rescue personnel were deployed to the scene for a search and rescue (SAR) operation but it was called off by 2.30am due to bad weather condition.

“SAR operation continued early this morning (yesterday) and around 9.15am, the victim’s body was found near Marudu Darat, about a kilometre from where he was last seen,” said Affendy yesterday.

Affendy added that there were bite marks on the victim’s body who was handed to the police for further action.

This is the second crocodile attack reported within a week.

On September 29, a 28-year-old estate worker was attacked and killed by a crocodile after he fell into a river in Kinabatangan.

The victim was last seen fishing on a boat near Genting Bahagian Estate, off Joroco Road, when he fell into the river and disappeared at around 5.20pm.

The victim’s body was found the following day, at 9.30am near to where he was last seen.