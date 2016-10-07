Brewing up a storm in Barista Wars 2016

KUCHING: UCSI University (UCSI) will be organising the Barista Wars 2016 at the Ground Floor of Mall 1, CityOne Megamall from 10am – 6pm tomorrow (Saturday).

In conjunction with the International Coffee Day, this event organised by UCSI in collaboration with CityOne Megamall is the first of its kind in Sarawak.

Other sponsors for the event are Coffex, Monin, Uchimono & Co, Barista Guild Asia, Coffee Obsession, TLS Marketing and HCE Borneo.

A total of six finalists selected from the qualifying round will take part in the competition on that day.

The highlight of the event will be the Barista Wars 2016 along with two other competitions: the Monin Mixologist Challenge and City Café Dessert Tasting Competition.

Along with UCSI professional chefs, the judges’ panel includes professional judges from Coffex and Uchimoni & Co.

As specialists in Hospitality and Tourism, UCSI’s main objective of holding this event is to highlight the skills of its students in the hospitality industry, while building up teamwork and self-confidence among them.

Furthermore, the University hopes to foster a closer relationship with the community of Kuching through this public event to encourage the coffee culture and gather coffee lovers in Kuching.

For more information on the event, contact William Anthony at 082-455 255 or logon UCSI Sarawak Campus Facebook page.

To make enquiries on courses, call UCSI University Sarawak Campus at 082-455 255 or logon www.ucsiuniversity.edu.my.

UCSI University Sarawak Campus houses the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management (FHTM) and the Centre for Pre U Studies (CPU).

FHTM offers three degree programmes: BA (Hons) in Commerce, BA (Hons) in Event and Tourism Management, and BA (Hons) in Hospitality Management.

Diploma programmes are also available such as Diploma in Hotel Management, Diploma in Culinary Arts and Diploma in Leisure Management.

For students furthering studies in Medicine and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Architecture, Engineering, Social Sciences and Applied Science, the Centre for Pre-U Studies (CPU) of the UCSI University Sarawak Campus offers options for Foundation Studies in both Arts and Science.