Cops better equipped to nab offenders

Mazlan (centre) shows the ANPR device mounted on the back of a police vehicle. Seen with him are Abdul Aziz (left) and Dev Kumar.

KUCHING: The police will soon use the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) device to detect stolen vehicles as well as vehicles with outstanding summonses and arrest warrants.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the device had already been supplied to the state Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department since early September for immediate deployment.

“The department was supplied with one ANPR device early last month and will soon be used to detect stolen vehicles as well as traffic offenders with outstanding summonses or arrest warrants. To those who possess unpaid summonses, my advice would be to settle them immediately as there will be no escaping once this device is on the ground,” he told reporters after leading a monthly parade at state police headquarters here yesterday.

The ANPR device, he added, can be placed at any location or even mounted on a police vehicle to enable the immediate arrest of traffic offenders who possess arrest warrants.

He also disclosed that a total of 188,294 traffic summonses have been issued to road users as of October 4 this year for various road-related offences.

On another subject, he said the police would not hesitate to take action against any individual found to have lodged a false police report following an increase in the number of such cases.

He said a total of 12 cases of false police reports were detected up to September this year, compared to 11 cases the whole of last year.

“We will not hesitate to take stern action against offenders as their actions waste our time and resources ,” he added.

Mazlan said the majority of false police reports involved the salaries which were claimed to have been stolen or robbed, but had in fact been pocketed by the suspect. Another common false report involved vehicles which were supposedly stolen but were actually repossessed due to non-payment of monthly installments.

“We have already charged eight individuals this year for making false reports compared to four last year under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term up to six months or a RM2,000 fine or both upon conviction,” he added.

Among those present during the parade yesterday were deputy State Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Aziz Yusof and State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar.