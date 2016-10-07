Cuepacs hopes for budget for all groups

SIBU: Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) Sarawak is hoping for the initiatives to be announced by the government in the coming Budg 2017 to be more holistic and comprehensive to benefit all groups of people.

Cuepacs Sarawak (CNS) president Ahmad Malie said this was because people from all strata of society were affected by the higher cost of living these days.

“As an effort to improve and strengthen the call by (our national) Cuepacs president Azih Muda, CNS urges that benefits and incentives to be announced by the government in the coming Budget to be more holistic and comprehensive to all groups of people, whether they are low income earners, and all the way up to high income earners and also irrespective if they stay in towns or in the interior,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He was asked on Azih’s call for the government to provide initiatives and allocations in Budget 2017 to relieve the burden of the people, especially low-income civil servants.

Azih had reportedly said Cuepacs hoped Budget 2017 would help the people overcome the current challenging economic times.

He was also quoted to have said that Cuepacs wanted the government to ensure that low-income civil servants were helped, including not withdrawing subsidies that had already been given, as well as giving out a two-month bonus for civil servants.

Azih reportedly said he hoped Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak would consider the request when tabling the budget on Oct 21.

To this, Ahmad said: “CNS welcomes and supports (our national) Cuepacs president Azih Muda’s call for the government to consider as well as allocate benefits to civil servants with lower pay as among the initiatives by the government in the tabling of Budget 2017.”