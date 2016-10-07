Get interactive experiences at Curtin Sarawak Open Day

MIRI: Visitors to the ‘faculty showcases’, which is part of the ‘Future Students Hub’ at the Curtin Sarawak Open Day tomorrow, will get to engage in interactive activities and role-play for an educational experience that is realistic and fun.

With interesting themes and catchy names, showcases of Curtin Sarawak’s Faculty of Engineering and Science, Faculty of Business, Faculty of Humanities and Graduate School will give visitors a taste of working in a variety of professions in engineering and science, business and the media.

The venue is the university’s Recreation & Event Centre from 10am to 5 pm.

Visitors to the ‘Engineer’s Land’ by Faculty of Engineering and Science can don hard hats and coveralls to play the roles of geologists, civil engineers or petroleum engineers; or lab coats for a bit of ‘lab work’ as chemical or environmental engineers.

They get to experience virtual reality in education at a 3D immersive product showcase by the ESI Group – a world leader in virtual prototyping software and services.

The ‘Entrepreneur Hub’ by the Faculty of Business will showcase areas of specialisation and business themes. The Department of Management will highlight indigenous entrepreneurship with a showcase and sale of indigenous food from the Iban and Orang Ulu communities.

The Department of Foundation Studies will promote green entrepreneurship in collaboration with Miri City Council’s Local Agenda 21 action programme by showcasing and selling a variety of products made from recyclable materials. Proceeds from the sale of products from both these showcases will go to charity.

The Department of Accounting will adopt a ‘social entrepreneur’ theme and showcase social entrepreneurship Ten Ringgit Club and its basket-weaving activities.

The Entrepreneur Hub will also feature a Curtin Student Entrepreneurial Expo that showcases six start-up ventures by students and graduates of the Faculty of Business.

The Faculty of Humanities will showcase four areas of specialisation – Media, Language Studies, Culture and Project Management.

Highlights include opportunity for visitors to be TV newscasters at a mock TV studio, showcase of traditional music and instruments and mat-weaving as part of its Culture showcase, and an exhibition of photo-essays on traditional native heirlooms.

Those interested to learn more about the latest trends in business, science and technology in solving societal challenges can meet Curtin Sarawak researchers on the cutting edge of their fields.

Among the research projects to be highlighted are a nature-inspired aerodynamic device to improve the extraction of oil, a biosensor device that can detect diseases in blood, and the role of advertising in life choices.

You can find out more about postgraduate studies at Curtin Sarawak.

Visitors to the Future Students Hub will be given ‘passports’ to visit the booths where they get their passports stamped. A visit of all the Engineer’s Land and Entrepreneur Hub booths will earn them door gifts. They will get an additional mystery gift when they present fully-stamped passports upon exiting the Future Students Hub.

In addition to the faculty showcases, visitors can watch competitions run by the faculties for secondary school teams. They include the Curtin Ultimate Croc Challenge (electronics design competition using open-source hardware and software), Business Genius Challenge (business knowledge quiz) and ‘So You Think You Can Spell?’ (spelling challenge).

Another interesting competition will be the Curtin Gaming Championship where teams battle it out in the popular eSports games – DOTA 2 and FIFA. It is organised by Curtin Sarawak Student Council and International Student Association in collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering and Science.

The FIFA semi-finals and grand finals will be from 9.30am to 12 noon and the DOTA2 grand finals from 12 noon to 5 pm.

There will be lucky draws offering attractive prizes like DOTA 2, Arcana Shadow Fiend and Zeus merchandise.

Another highlight will be ‘Young Innovate Miri’, a showcase of electronic design projects by students of secondary schools and Curtin Sarawak. Young Innovate Miri is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-based community service programme by Curtin Sarawak in partnership with industry partners and government agencies Dreamcatcher, Chumbaka, Tegas, Sarawak Energy and iM4U.

The programme is part of the nationwide Young Innovate programme and national competition aimed at inspiring students passion in STEM, developing their living skills and exposing them to open-source hardware and software. The showcase will feature 24 teams from 12 secondary schools in Miri as well as six teams from Curtin Sarawak.

Curtin Sarawak Open Day 2016 will give visitors a taste of life at Curtin University’s largest international campus. Geared to offer a fun, hands-on learning experience in a festive atmosphere, it will be a chance for potential students to explore Curtin Sarawak’s campus, learn about the courses it offers, and speak with lecturers and current students.

Other attractions will be day-long live entertainment including a ‘Mr & Ms Curtin Contest’, guided tours of the campus, lucky draws and special event showcases like a powered paragliding demonstration, outdoor archery and radio-controlled boat races.

There will be over 40 food and beverage, retail and activity stalls operated by Curtin Sarawak’s student clubs, local businesses and about 20 non-governmental organisations (NGOs).