Gold seized estimated at RM3.64 mln, weighs 19.3kg – MACC

Cash amounting to RM52 million, jewellery, luxury watches and foreign currencies that were seized by MACC.

Part of the cash, jewellery, luxury watches and foreign currencies that were seized by MACC.

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that the jewellery confiscated from the Sabah Water Department’s director and deputy director weighs a total of 19.3 kg.

The director had in his possession 14.5 kg of gold, which was worth RM2.74 million while the deputy director possessed 4.8 kg gold, estimated to be worth about RM900,000, said the source from MACC.

The overall worth of the gold in their possession amounts to RM3.64 million.

The gold valuation was carried out by an expert from Bank Rakyat.

The exercise began at 10.30am and was concluded at about 12.15pm.

The amount was confirmed by MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki.

