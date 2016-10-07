Sarawak 

Jalan Gold Jade resident see red over delayed project

Handout photo of the project site.

Handout photo of the project site.

KUCHING: A resident at Jalan Gold Jade, off Jalan Green here, is annoyed with the delay of a road upgrading project in the area.

The complainant, who requested to be called Wong, hoped the local council and contractor would wrap up work promptly as it was causing a lot of inconvenience to residents and motorists.

He claimed the road and car porches of several houses would be flooded whenever there was a downpour, and the delayed project is to be blamed.

“Flooding occurs occasionally due to blocked drains along Jalan Gold Jade. Now they raised the drain invert level, and this made it easier for flash flood waters to creep into compounds of several houses.”

Furthermore, there is no signage to warn motorists of hazards in the area, he added.

“The project is supposed to be completed in January this year.”

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of