Jalan Gold Jade resident see red over delayed project

KUCHING: A resident at Jalan Gold Jade, off Jalan Green here, is annoyed with the delay of a road upgrading project in the area.

The complainant, who requested to be called Wong, hoped the local council and contractor would wrap up work promptly as it was causing a lot of inconvenience to residents and motorists.

He claimed the road and car porches of several houses would be flooded whenever there was a downpour, and the delayed project is to be blamed.

“Flooding occurs occasionally due to blocked drains along Jalan Gold Jade. Now they raised the drain invert level, and this made it easier for flash flood waters to creep into compounds of several houses.”

Furthermore, there is no signage to warn motorists of hazards in the area, he added.

“The project is supposed to be completed in January this year.”