Kelantan clinch Sopma football gold

Kelantan and Selangor football team with guests and officials at Stadium Negeri. — Photo by Jeffery Mostapa

KUCHING: Mohamad Ramatuddin scored a hattrick as Kelantan clinched the Sopma XIX football title with a 6-0 win over Selangor at Stadium Negeri in Petra Jaya yesterday.

The Kelantan skipper found the net twice in the first half and completed his hattrick in the second half.

Kelantan were a much more superior side, scoring three goals in each half to seal their well-deserved victory.

The other goals came from Mohamad Aqif Ikhwan, Mohd Tarmizi and Amirul Naim.

The medals was presented by the Minister of Welfare,Women and Community Well Being Datuk Fatimah Abdullah.

Third place went to Sabah, who defeated Penang 6-2 at Padang D Football Field in the vicinity of Stadium Sarawak in Petra Jaya.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Sport Deaf Association president Kamaruzaman Haroun said the association will use Sopma XIX 2016 to look for new talents to be recommended to Malaysia Deaf Athletes squad to represent the country.

He revealed that they are preparing athletes from Sopma XIX for the Asean football for the deaf in December this year.

Kamaruzaman also hoped that Malaysia will have good athletes in badminton and tracks and fields for the Deaflympic next July to be held in Turkey.

He thanked the state government for hosting and supporting the games.

Sopma XIX 2016 featured four sports – badminton, football, ten pin bowling and tracks and field.

Also present at the ceremony was Permanent Secretary to The Ministry of Welfare Women and Community Well-Being Datin Megir Gumbek.