Sarawak 

Kenyahs pay courtesy call on Masing

Masing (centre) accepts a memento from Etun while others look on.

Masing (centre) accepts a memento from Etun while others look on.

KUCHING: Members of Persatuan Uma Kelap Kuching Samarahan recently paid a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing at his office here.

They came to congratulate him on his appointment as deputy chief minister and also to update him on their (Kenyah) activities in Kuching.

“They want to gather all the Kenyah people who are here away from home to have activities together,” Masing told reporters yesterday.

He added they explained to him some of problems they had in Kuching, and asked if he could help.

Masing presented the association RM20,000 to enable them to  organise their activities.

A political secretary to chief minister Angeline Umis Tujok, club advisor Etun Batok, chairman David @ Daud Ibo, vice chairman Raymond Wan Laing, and secretary Tansli Mering were among those present during the visit.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of