Kenyahs pay courtesy call on Masing

KUCHING: Members of Persatuan Uma Kelap Kuching Samarahan recently paid a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing at his office here.

They came to congratulate him on his appointment as deputy chief minister and also to update him on their (Kenyah) activities in Kuching.

“They want to gather all the Kenyah people who are here away from home to have activities together,” Masing told reporters yesterday.

He added they explained to him some of problems they had in Kuching, and asked if he could help.

Masing presented the association RM20,000 to enable them to organise their activities.

A political secretary to chief minister Angeline Umis Tujok, club advisor Etun Batok, chairman David @ Daud Ibo, vice chairman Raymond Wan Laing, and secretary Tansli Mering were among those present during the visit.