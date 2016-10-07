Leading Spanish tile brand Zirconio now available in Kuching

KUCHING: Niro Ceramic Group has announced that the leading Spanish tile brand Zirconio is now available in Kuching, exclusively brought here by Madaya (Kuching) Sdn Bhd.

Zirconio was established in 1965 with a strong Spanish heritage. It designs, manufactures and markets wall and floor ceramic and porcelain tiles.

With continuous innovation and keeping up with the latest technology, Zirconio experienced many first moments from being the first factory to produce double-fired-tiles in 1979 and the first to establish its own in-house glaze and design development.

The brand was the first to launch commercially viable white-body wall tiles and the pioneer to implement digital decoration print technology in 2001.

In 2013, Zirconio became an inspirational source when Niro Ceramic Group, an Asian tile manufacturer with European roots, decided to return full circle to start producing tiles in Europe.

This is the first time a locally owned Asian tile manufacturer acquired a European tile company, making Niro Ceramic Group one of the few players in the industry globally to own manufacturing facilities in both Asia and Europe.

Traditionally, ceramic tile manufacturers are locally or regionally focused, but this acquisition has made Niro Ceramic Group one of a few to be truly international.

The company has developed many different tile design varieties for the worldwide customers, be it building professionals and home owners.

The uniqueness of Zirconio’s designs are pieces of art developed by in-house designers that translate lifestyle inspirations into personal spaces.

Inspired by natural stones and marbles, wooden pallets on the factory grounds and seasoned under weather, to imitative design of floral motifs, geometric and shapes, Zirconio offers an artistic range of design collections that immaculate exclusivity and not compromising in quality and performance.

Those interested can visit Madaya’s showroom at Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim here to experience the exclusivity of Zirconio.

The showroom is open from 8.30am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays and 8.30am to 3pm on Saturdays, but closed on Sundays and public holidays.

For enquiries, call 082-335685, fax 082-482018 or email to madayaksb@gmail.com

More information on Niro Ceramic Group can be found at www.nirogranite.com.