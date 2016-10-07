Let’s wait and see – Pairin

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has expressed his sadness over news reports regarding two of his top officers who have been taken in for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently.

In his statement distributed yesterday, Pairin, who is also Sabah’s Infrastructure Development minister, said that his ministry had yet to receive any reports pertaining to allegations in relation to the two top officers working in the State Water Department.

“My permanent secretary and also the State Secretary have advised me to wait for an official report or await further developments to take place before certain procedures are activated,” he said.

“In the meantime, we can be comforted by the law which states that a person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”