Latest News Sabah 

Let’s wait and see – Pairin

Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan

Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has expressed his sadness over news reports regarding two of his top officers who have been taken in for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently.

In his statement distributed yesterday, Pairin, who is also Sabah’s Infrastructure Development minister, said that his ministry had yet to receive any reports pertaining to allegations in relation to the two top officers working in the State Water Department.

“My permanent secretary and also the State Secretary have advised me to wait for an official report or await further developments to take place before certain procedures are activated,” he said.

“In the meantime, we can be comforted by the law which states that a person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (7%)
  • Interesting (3%)
  • Nothing (3%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (86%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of