Major upcoming hockey tourney in Miri

MIRI: Teams are invited to take part in the Warrior HC Open Games hockey tournament to be held at Petroliam Recreation Club (KRP) here from Nov 11-13.

The tournament is organised in conjunction with the Sarawak Hockey Tour Carnival 2016.

The event is jointly organised by Warrior Hockey Club, KRP Lutong, Education Ministry, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Council and Sarawak Ex-Hockey Players Association.

There are five categories namely Men Open (nine-a-side), Women Open (nine-a-side), Boys Under-16 (seven-a-side), Girls Under-16 (seven-a-side) and Veterans (nine-a-side). For the veteran category, each team can have a maximum of two players aged 34 years, a maximum of three players between 35 to 39 and any number of players aged 40 and above.

“We encourage school hockey clubs as well as associations to send in their teams for the tournament,” Miri coach Rudy Naziri said adding that teams from Sabah, West Malaysia and Brunei are also welcome.

For the Under 16 categories, special prizes will also be given to the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and Most Promising Player for both boys and girls.

Entry fee is RM50 per team for U-16 competition and RM100 for the Open and Veteran.

More details can be obtained from Rudy (013-8247571), Lina Masir (012-8700563) or Hairudzi Majidi (013-8470097).