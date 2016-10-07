Mayor: ‘Clean toilet’ linked to ‘clean city’ image

KUCHING: While most may take it for granted, Kuching City South (MBKS) mayor Datuk James Chan noted that cleanliness of toilets or restrooms is important to uphold Kuching’s image.

He said for Kuching to achieve the goal of being one of the cleanest cities in the country, keeping its toilets clean should not only be the responsibility of the council.

“Cleanliness of the city is the responsibility of everyone for our city to be considered the cleanest in Malaysia, with everyone who visits Kuching saying it is indeed clean and beautiful,” Chan said in his opening speech at a talk on Quality Restroom.

“Regardless of which restrooms we use in the city – whether at home, the park, coffee shops or MBKS building – we have to make sure they are clean and if we do that together, Kuching will be known for the cleanliness of its toilets,” added Chan.

The talk held at MBKS Auditorium on Oct 6 was delivered by Lim Aik Chu from Quality Restroom Association Malaysia (QRAM), Malacca.

“I feel the subject of cleanliness of toilet is important for everyone as it affects our health. It is part and parcel of our life and no matter where we are, we have to make sure it is clean, not just for the council or the authority but for the sake of everyone,” Chan said.

He pointed out that every coffee shop must have at least two toilets – one for men and one for women.

“MBKS together with the Health Ministry has the right to inspect the toilets in any coffee shops, and if found to be extremely dirty, they can recommend to have the shop closed down,” Chan said.

The 15th World Summit and Expo will be held at Imperial Hotel Kuching from Oct 27-29 with support from the State Government and Sarawak Convention Bureau.

Organised by MBKS in conjunction with World Toilet Day on Nov 19, the 3-day summit themed ‘Happy Toilet Healthy City’ is the first to be organised in Malaysia.

Among those who will be attending the summit are World Toilet Organisation (WTO) founder Jack Sim and representatives from the World Health Organisation.