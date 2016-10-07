Miri Badminton Society, Elite sports to hold singles tournament

KUCHING: Miri Badminton Society in collaboration with Elite Sports will be organising men’s singles amateur tournament on Oct 29 and 30 at the courts of Tung Sports Miri starting at 6pm.

The tournament format will be based on either knockout or round-robin stage depending on total number of participants.

The Top four players will receive trophy and prizes sponsored by Ling-Mei and Elite Sports, according to the society through a press statement.

This year will be the third consecutive year that Miri Badminton Society organise the event and the first time it partner with Elite Sports.

The society chairman Yong Kuok Wui said the tournament is strictly for beginner and amateurs only and players who had represented divisions, state or national teams before are prohibited to join.

This regulation is strongly supported by Ling-Mei Badminton as well as Jimmy Ng from Elite Sports.

“Actually there are many local players with talent and potential in badminton. Through this kind of tournament, they will be able to gain confidence and boost their interest in this sport.

“I appreciate Miri badminton society for making this as a yearly event as there will be more and more badminton lovers every year,” Ng said.

Registration deadline is Oct 24 and registration fee is RM10 per person.

Registration forms can be collected at Elite Sports and Tung Sports Miri. For more information, members of the public are advised to contact Yong at 016-8165237; Alec Leong (012-8522503) and Ng (012-8886368).