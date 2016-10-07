Mixed reactions to bigger EPF withdrawal for first house

MIRI: The government’s proposal to allow first-time home buyers to withdraw more savings from Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for affordable house purchase has left some contributors with mixed feelings.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, when contacted by The Borneo Post, supported the proposal, saying first time home buyers (even graduates) today found it hard to pay for their down payment.

He hoped the proposal would be extended to those wanting to repair their family house or build their house in their longhouse.

“From personal experience, it is tough to buy a decent house due to my low income but a house is a necessity in life especially for a family and ultimately, one must know how to manage one’s spending to be able to save enough to live comfortably after retirement.

“I also believe the government must have got their facts and figures to come up with this move so I hope EPF will not hinder it just for the sake of our first-time house buyers. The government must put in place a system to prepare for individuals who might use the facilities later for other purposes,” he said.

He pointed out that the government has a responsibility to help the rural people and he had been encouraging the people to repair their family house or build their house in their longhouse.

“This is to motivate our people to go back as frequently as possible to their respective longhouses and avoid longhouses from becoming ‘ghost villages’.

“I have been approached about this matter many times and find the need for the government to help our rural people. They also need a decent house and they want to utilise their own EPF savings. Not everybody wants to buy a house in town where EPF application is easily approved,” said Dennis.

Wong Yu Boon, a 30-year-old manager, said the move was good but it depended on how much increase the EPF was proposing.

“Too much increase will cost us some of our retirement money, and on the other hand, buying a house is an investment and many will take this opportunity.

“But even when we can withdraw more, that does not guarantee one can buy a house because the price of a house is just too expensive. It will take years for someone to be able to withdraw money from their EPF to buy a house anyway, unless one has a high salary. Maybe the government should look more into the price of houses and the pay structure in this country,” he opined.

Another concerned citizen who had been looking forward to buying a new house thought it was a good move to ensure everyone had their own their own house.

“I have wanted to buy a house for quite some time now, and I agree with the proposal, but will it be enough to cover down payment as prices of houses now are sky high and banks are still reluctant to give loans.

“Affordable homes are quite rare nowadays. Even if it is cheap, is it comfortable enough to live in?” she asked.

Harun Rashid, an engineer with an oil and gas company in Miri, was not against the proposal because the price of houses is way too high.

“If EPF allows withdrawal from Account 1 as well, it will certainly help with the house down payment because for first-time buyers, we definitely will need the ‘support’ from our EPF account. The only unfavourable factor of this is probably that it will affect our retirement savings.

“But I think this is also a wakeup call for us to stop solely relying on EPF,” he added.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani on Monday said the government was in discussions with EPF to allow first-time buyers to withdraw more money from their EPF savings for the purchase of affordable homes.

Johari said the government wanted to ensure that first-time house buyers were able to bridge the gap of their financing and the price of houses.

He added that it could allow EPF members to tap onto their savings for their first home, but no decision had been made yet.