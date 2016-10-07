Monitor and review every stage of fund management – Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Secretary and State Finance Ministry’s Permanent Secretary has been directed to carry out an immediate review to ensure every state department and agency complies with the financial management and procedures’ regulation at every stage.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Haji Aman said in a statement today (Oct 7) that he has made the directive to carry out the review and assured that it will not disrupt the ongoing Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

He added that the order was made after receiving a briefing from State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman and State Finance Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Pg Hassanel Datuk Pg Mohd Tahir concerning the MACC investigation against two senior government officers.

“The review will focus on the procurement procedures and monitoring of all state departments and agencies involved in the management of funds that are outside the state government budget and channeled through the ministry, department and outside agencies,” he said.

Musa also asked all parties to give their full cooperation to MACC.

“Do not act ahead of MACC, particularly in the issuance of any statement that can disrupt the current investigation,” he advised.

He stressed that the state government has always been committed in the war against corruption and has always placed integrity as the main principle in every aspect including in the management of the State’s finance.