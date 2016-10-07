Nightclub only until midnight

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Banjarmasin sets operating hours for nightclubs or any kind of night entertainment (THM) only until 24.00, except on Saturday and Sunday nights they allowed until 01:00, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Mayor Ibnu Sina established local regulation (Perda) that changed the legislation before the Local Regulation No. 19/2011 regarding business entertainment and recreation organization at a plenary session of local council assembly (DPRD) in City Hall on Wednesday.

“So, it is set there will be no more nightclubs operate until 02.00, let alone to stretch out of it, and Thursday night is not allowed to operate,” he said here on Wednesday.

He hoped that regulation does not conflict with the Act in the evaluation in the provincial government and the Ministry of Interior, until the enforcement can be quickly implemented.

He said, according to the rules of other major cities almost all have been tightening the operating hours of nightclubs, such as the city of Bandung.

“For sure we will do the tightening supervision. It should certainly be run by Satpol PP (public order agency), any violation encountered will be heavily sanctioned,” he said.

Chairman of Commission II DPRD Banjarmasin Andi Effendi said as operating hours of nightclubs has been revised, then community is expected to comply and assist supervision.