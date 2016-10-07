Participants told to turn up early for NSD

SIBU: Members of the public who will be joining the Sibu divisional-level National Sports Day (NSD) tomorrow are urged to turn up early in full force by 6am at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 and 2 here.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, who is also the organising chairman, is targeting 42,000 participants for various activities planned for the NSD.

He said the activities include 10,000 Steps, National Sports Day Fun Ride cycling, free medical screening, martial art performance and sports for the disabled.

“There will be zumba, street soccer, telematches, 3-on-3 basketball competition, Jamilah dance contest and tchouk ball demonstration,”.

“This year’s NSD celebration in Sibu will involve 200 Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) from villages and longhouses under Sibu division including in Selangau and Kanowit districts,” he told a press conference held at the main stage of Sibu Town Square Phase 1, yesterday.

Hii also encouraged other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to participate.

The programmes will start at 6am with aerobic and zumba exercise with some 2,000 people taking part.

The Assistant Minister for Science, Research and Biotechnology, Dr Annuar Rapaee is expected to perform the flag-off for NSD Fun Ride at 7am.

Other activities will run concurrently from 8am onwards.

On Oct 9, there will be NSD Fun Run.