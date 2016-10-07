‘Resettlers enjoy better life than before moving in’

KUCHING: Resettlers of mega hydroelectric power (HEP) dams are generally better off than before they moved to Sg Asap, Tegulang and Metalun resettlement schemes, observed Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

In making a comparison, he said it used to take the whole day to travel from Belaga Town to his former longhouse at Uma Bulan at the upper reaches of the Balui River.

“In the olden days, life was much tougher than it is today. Just imagine, travelling from Belaga Town back home to my longhouse at Uma Bulan would take the whole day by boat.

“Then again we had to depend on the ‘right water level’ because if the water level was either too low or too high, we couldn’t travel because it was dangerous due to the many rapids along the Balui River,” Chukpai told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

As a resettler himself, he said life was better than what it was previously even though the present conditions at Sg Asap were “not that ideal yet”.

“There are a lot of pros and cons when we talk about resettlement issues. But suffice for me to say that life is much better now than before. And as an elected representative, I will try to help the government to iron out some of the shortcomings faced by my people such as the need for extra land for extended families and better road network to the land which has been allocated to us,” said Chukpai.

The first-term assemblyman pointed out that the government had also promised the resettlers at Sg Asap an additional three acres of land per family on top of the three acres allocated to each family when they first moved in.

“On top of that, we need good roads to go to our land. As of now there are many families who still do not have road access to their land,” added Chukpai.

He also hoped that the State Government would set up a department to specifically look after the needs of the resettlers.

“The setting up of a department such as the Orang Asli Department in West Malaysia would be ideal for us resetllers as it would be able to look into our needs,” he elaborated.

Chukpai, however, disagreed with SAVE Rivers Sarawak that HEP dams should not be built at all, as he considered them as catalysts for major development.

“We cannot reject mega HEP dams outright. What has been implemented for the resettlers affected by both the Bakun and Murum HEP may not be ideal but they could be improved and any shortcoming could be fine-tuned with the setting up of a resettlement department,” he said.

Chukpai was responding to SAVE Rivers Sarawak’s recent statement that the people of upper Baram deserved basic amenities such as roads and other amenities even though they opposed the construction of the proposed Baram HEP Dam.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Belaga assemblyman Liwan Lagan revealed that a special unit to look after the affairs of the resettlers had been set up and approved by the State Government last month.

“There are various ways to look at things. For the NGOs such as SAVE Rivers, mega dams such as Bakun and Murum HEPs are environmental disasters and they will be against them. But we have to be practical.

“From the people’s perspective, I am sure their livelihood, especially of the younger generation, is much better than before. Now, they have better access to education. Before, there were not many of our people who had the privilege to go to school.

“Now, those with good results but can’t afford it can also pursue their education to institutions of higher learning as we have the Tabung Amanah Bakun or Bakun Trust Fund to look into their education needs,” said the Assistant Minister of River Transportation and Safety.

Liwan added that through resettlement, it would be much easier for the government to provide all the basic amenities such as roads, schools and health clinics as they were no longer living in scattered and isolated settlements.