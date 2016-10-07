Roads to close for National Sports Day do

Abang Ahmad discusses the road closures for this coming Saturday. On his right is deputy district police chief (Operations) Supt Abang Junaidi Abang Anuar.

KUCHING: Several roads in the city will be closed to accommodate events for the National Sports Day celebration at Padang Merdeka here tomorrow.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the road closures will take effect from 5.30am until noon at the latest, although several roads will be re-opened to traffic as early as 10.30am upon completion of certain events.

“The event is expected to draw up to 10,000 participants, hence the need to ensure the flow of traffic is not obstructed.

“Those involved are advised to come before 5.30am prior to the road closures, although the police will still allow some vehicles to pass through depending on the situation,” he told a press conference yesterday.

The roads slated for closure are Jalan RTM traffic light/Jalan Satok leading to Padang Merdeka, Jalan Gambier/Lebuh Java, Jalan McDougall, Jalan Wawasan junction/Jalan Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Pearl traffic light/Jalan Wawasan (in front of Plaza Merdeka), Jalan Main Bazaar/Jalan Lebuh Wayang leading to UOB Bank, St Mary’s School traffic light leading to Jalan McDougall, and Jalan Gambier/Jalan Main Bazaar.

Abang Ahmad advised members of the public to park their vehicles at Reservoir Park, Green Hill, Saujana building, Top Spot car park, Sarawak Plaza car park, Kuching Civic Centre, along the shoulder of Main Bazaar (single file), along the shoulder of Jalan P. Ramlee (single file) as well as the Polyclinic parking lot (before 5.30am).

“Police personnel will be on the ground together with Rela members and event marshals to ensure there is no double or even triple parking along the shoulder of the roads that can disrupt the flow of traffic,” he added.

He also advised the public to ensure their vehicles are properly locked and secured, and to not leave any valuables in the car, to avoid unwanted incidents from occurring while they attend the celebration.

“There will be undercover police personnel stationed in all parking areas to prevent untoward incidents from taking place. However, the public should take their own precaution as well and not take things for granted .”

just because we are there.”