Sabah Uber drivers must apply for permit – CVLB

KOTA KINABALU: The Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sabah advised Uber drivers in the State to apply for a permit before operating.

Its chairman Datuk Raime Unggi said that considering the modus operandi in which Uber conducts its business is similar to that of pirate taxis, it is only right for them to apply for a permit from the authority.

“So long as Uber or Grabcar operators carry out their business without doing so, they will be considered operating illegally as Section 33 of the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act clearly states prohibitions against the use of unlicensed public transport.

“The police and Road Transport Department will continue to monitor vehciles transporting passengers without a permit, same as pirate taxis.

“Action can be taken by police and RTD on vehicles being used to operate Uber services, which include seizing the vehicle and stripping the driver off his or her rights on the vehicle, as provided for under Section 51 of the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Act,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Raimie, who is also Tenom Member of Parliament, was commenting on the pressure by various quarters to allow Uber operations in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri was quoted saying that action can be taken against Uber operations in Sabah and Sarawak as it is similar to private taxi.

She said Uber had yet to submit any permit application to the respextive states’ CVLB.

Uber, she added, still violates the road law, the same as when other road users violate traffic and transport rules.

Raime stressed that CVLB’s only intention was for Uber and Grabcar operators to abide by the law and ensure to make the safety of passengers as their priority.

According to him, it is important to ensure that users get licensed taxi services that do not violate the law.

“As passengers, you will definitely choose licensed public transport services, including taxis, that adhere to the law.

“We want to ensure that we can curb illegal public transport services to ensure the safety and well-being of the passengers.

Raime said, to date, there had yet to be any permit application for Uber to operate in the State.

Commenting on a statement by Penampang Member of Parliament, Darell Leiking in a news portal, Raime said, although the Federal government through the Land Public Transport Commission had agreed in handle principally the Uber issue, it still needs to be presented to the Parliament, followed by amending the existing Act to enable Uber to operate in the country legally,” stressed Raime.

He added that Darell should understand that even though Uber was principally approved in Peninsular Malaysia, it does not mean that it can operate in Sabah because the State’s autonomous rights need to be respected.

“This is because it needs to be agreed upon at the State level, the same as in Sarawak,” he said.

He hoped that the Penampang Member of Parliament would cooperate by helping to encourage Uber operators to apply for permits with the CVLB, rather than supporting their unregistered and illegal services.

Raime said the public transport in the State had improved under the Barisan Nasional (BN) government with various plans made including the Taxi Transformation Plan which would improve the efficiency of existing services.