Saberkas Nangka issues membership cards

SIBU: Saberkas Nangka branch held its membership card registration exercise here last Wednesday in preparation for its annual general meeting which will be held in December.

According to its branch secretary Mohamad Safree Mohamad, the exercise received good response from members during which about 50 of them received their membership cards on the spot.

“We (Saberkas Nangka branch) have about 350 members, where majority do not have membership card. Besides Nangka, members from other branches in Sibu also turn up to register and obtain their cards.

“The programme also offers opportunity to gather our members before the annual general meeting (AGM) for Saberkas Nangka branch to be held in December,” he told The Borneo Post.

Also present was Saberkas Sarawak executive secretary Iszuan Haroni.

Mohamad Safree said several new members were also registered during the programme.

Touching on the membership card, he said there was plan towards providing privileges associated with holding the cards, for example getting discounts when purchasing items at certain outlets or staying in hotels.

He said the proposals would be brought for deliberations and approval at the state-level Saberkas meeting next year.

Meanwhile Iszuan urged youths to join the organisation saying that through Saberkas, they could benefit through opportunities in education and leadership training, among others.

Saberkas, he added was a good platform for youths to be trained as future leaders while preventing them from being influenced by negative elements.