Seven safe boxes contain RM3.3 mln cash

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized cash amounting to about RM3.3 million from seven safe deposit boxes belonging to the deputy director of a government department, in several banks here on Wednesday and yesterday.

According to a source close to the MACC investigation team, four of the safe deposit boxes which were opened on Wednesday contained RM2.5 million in cash while another three which were opened yesterday contained about RM870,000.

The source said jewellery was also seized from the seven safe deposit boxes and the MACC would be summoning a pawnshop operator to determine the value of the jewellery.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the information.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Azam said the deputy director and director of a government agency had been detained to help in the investigation into wrongdoings involving infrastructural projects worth RM3.3 billion in Sabah.

Azam said cash amounting to RM114.5 million was seized from a director, deputy director and a businessman and their families, believed to be connected to the wrongdoings. — Bernama