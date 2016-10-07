Shahrulrina hits four as Luctor Emergo win opener

KUCHING: Luctor Emergo fired a warning shot to its opponents when they blanked Reunite Hockey Club 7-0 in their opening match of the Women’s Open of the inaugural TNB Sarawak Hockey League at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium last Sunday.

The win put them level on three points with Reunite HC who whipped SMK Green Road 11-1 the previous week, 1Mas U15 who thrashed Hornbill Apprentice 11-0 on Sept 25 and Hornbill Apprentice who beat SMK Green Road 2-0.

Shahrulrina opened account for Luctor with a field goal in the 11th minute and teammate Josephine followed up with the second in the 16th minute before Suhaila and Nur Najmina Zulaikha added the third and fourth.

Shahrulrina was on target again in the 43rd and 46th minutes to complete her hat-trick and she went on to score her fourth goal in the 48th minute.

Project Park All Divisions (PPA) also collected three points when they outplayed 1Mas U15 4-1 in the other game.

After losing 3-5 to Warriors on Sept 24, Tasik Biru bounced back to edge MTOB 3-2 on Saturday to collect their first three points in the Men’s Open.

Saturday’s other match saw Sakura edging 1Mas 2-1 in the Boys U17 competition in Group B.