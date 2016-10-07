Six black areas in Sabah to be ‘beautified’ – DG

KOTA KINABALU: The National Anti Drug Agency (AADK) will be transforming six black areas in the State into My Beautiful Malaysia (MyBM) project sites.

Its director-general, Datuk Dr Abd Halim Mohd Hussin said the move was part of the six approaches carried out by AADK following the Deputy Prime Minister’s announcement on the large-scale campaign to curb drug-related crimes last February.

“One of the approaches is the Operasi Sarang (Ops Sarang operation), an integrated operation together with other enforcement agencies,” he said in a press conference after the National Level Interactive Seminar on Substance Abuse, Smart Sharing Programme (Sharp 2016) at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here yesterday.

Also present was the Dean of the Psychology and Education Faculty Associate Professor Dr Mohd Dahlan A Malek.

Speaking during Ops Sarang operations, Halim said they would be demolishing identified drug addict locations before ‘replacing’ them with recreational spaces under the MyBM project.

He stated that since the approach was taken beginning April they managed to transform a black area in Sabah into a MyBM space.

Four other locations will follow through.

Merotai in Tawau, he added, was one of the 14 high-risk areas in the country, and were given the main focus in the effort to eliminate drug activities in 178 areas nationwide.

According to Halim, throughout the operation, 79 drug addicts were detained from a total average of 130 main areas including Kg Merotai Besar, Kuala Merotai, Tanah Merah and Simpang.

“The transformation of the area in Merotai, Tawau has also shown a drop in drug abuse activities in the area.

“Detained drug addicts were also made to undergo enforcement actions other than the necessary rehabilitation,” he said.

According to him, AADK was aiming six black areas including in Sandakan, Penampang, Manggatal, Karamunsing, Beaufort and Keningau, all of which will be transformed into MyBM sites in the second phase of the approach beginning this October.