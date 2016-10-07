SK Merbau gunning for third MSSR title next year

MIRI: Defending overall champion, SK Merbau aims to retain the title for the third consecutive year in the Miri District Primary Schools Sport Council (MSSR) next year.

Headmaster Wan Kassim @ Wan Habib Tuanku Taibu said the school won the championship for the second year running in March this year.

“I attribute this success to our teachers and the athletes on your high sporting spirit in enable us to defend the overall champion title with bring back Datuk Lee Kim Shin trophy.

“Our mission will not end there as we have to ensure the overall champion trophy continue to stay with the school next year,” he said during the Closing Ceremony of SK Merbau 14th Athletic Championship at Miri Stadium yesterday.

Thus, he said the school sport day was held to pick new talented athletes to be trained and representative the school for the next Miri District MSSR.

In the inter-house school championship, ‘Bestari’ emerged as overall champion defeating the other three sport houses of Dedikasi, Aspirasi and Cekal.

Nicholas Egauarwan from Bestari was adjudged the best athlete for boy category while the same title for girl category won by Pamell Ezabell Thomas from Aspirasi.

Piasau Assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting presented the prizes to the winners.

Ting congratulated the school for their success achievements and hoped the school could retain the Miri district championship title next year.

Also present was the deputy chairman of the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Mohd Muliano Sukiman.