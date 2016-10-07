SMEs encouraged to innovate, aim for export market

KUCHING: Local small and medium-sized entrepreneurs are encouraged to grow, innovate and aim for the export market.

Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi said Sarawak had a relatively small market with a population of only 2.7 million people.

“As such, we need to have a global mindset and export is the way forward to increase our production and value of our products.

“Entrepreneurs, industries and SMEs need to embrace technology and innovation to grow, sustain and make their business profitable,” he told a press conference after opening a Sirim-Industry Engagement programme here yesterday.

The one-day programme was organised by Sirim, Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment (Mieti), SMECorp, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers and Sarawak Manufacturers’ Association (SMA).

Themed ‘Sustaining Your Business in a Challenging Market’, the programme offered various technology applications and services in efforts to enhance the productivity of Sarawak industries and entrepreneurs.

Sirim president and group chief executive Datuk Dr Zainal Abidin Mohd Yusof and Sirim Group Strategic Planning vice-president Goay Peck Sim were also present.

“We must get ready now considering the huge market and emerging opportunities present in the Asean Economic Community which has a population of about 600 million people and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA),” Julaihi added.

The economic structure of Sarawak, he said, was largely export-oriented with primary commodities dominating the economy.

Mining, agriculture and forestry contributed about 40 per cent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while secondary sectors like manufacturing and construction contributed slightly more than 30 per cent.

“Indeed, there is much to look forward to. There are many synergies and opportunities to be harnessed in Sarawak. We can accelerate the industrialisation process of Sarawak and catch up with the progress of our counterparts in the Peninsula,” Julaihi said.

The government, he added, was providing the necessary incentives and assistance to SMEs to facilitate entrepreneurs’ entry into the export markets.

“Such firms are encouraged to form joint ventures with foreign investors, as well as participate in downstream and supporting industries in timber, oil and gas, oil palm, energy-intensive industries, the halal segment, tourism and services sectors, among others.”

Technology was an important element that could be used to create and make the industry sector more sustainable and profitable, he said.

“With this in mind, the government through Mieti Sarawak will be implementing aggressive programmes to encourage the optimisation of high-value derivative products from local resources.

He thus hoped that Sirim and SMECorp could contribute towards the economic growth of Sarawak and collaborate with MIETI to boost the state’s manufacturing sector.

“I hope Sirim will also consider increasing the budget allocation for Sarawak so that more local SMEs can benefit, including the promotion of local products. Sirim can also look into and explore the many potential sectors available in Sarawak,” he said.

He acknowledged Sirim’s support especially in the Sarawak’s Ceramics Industrial Development Programme and its existence in Demak Laut Industrial Park which would encourage other federal governments and agencies to set up facilities in Demak Laut.

Furthermore, Sirim with the cooperation of MIETI Sarawak and MITI, has implemented the Groom Big Programme in food and beverage sector to nurture, groom and develop SMEs entrepreneurs to become competitive, resilient and sustainable in the domestic and global markets.

Julaihi also encouraged businesses and industries in Sarawak to participate in the Sirim-Fraunhofer programme that was designed specifically to increase productivity through technology application and intervention.

Zainal meanwhile said Sirim had established a strategic cooperation with renowned German research organisation, Fraunhofer Institute, Europe’s largest application-oriented research organisation to adopt their principals on applied research for the development of SMEs.

The strategic alliance encompasses Technology Audit that helps SMEs to understand their individual strengths and weaknesses as well as potential points for improvement.

The outcome of the audit will help SMEs to set up action plans to enhance productivity, improve technology management capabilities and move up the value chain; useful for companies to become more competitive, innovative and productive.

Ten companies in Sarawak have undertaken the technology audit so far.

“We hope Sirim will continue to support and add value in the product and process development to enable Sarawak industries to penetrate into the global market. This is the ultimate aim.

“I hope all the participants will take advantage of this programme to learn more about the importance of technology and innovation and how to adopt them to improve their business outcomes,” he added.