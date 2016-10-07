SMEs manufacturers may be eligible for soft loans with Sirim

KUCHING: Small-medium enterprises (SMEs) who have gone through Sirim Bhd’s (Sirim) technology audit may be able to apply for soft loans of up to RM5 million.

In a press conference held during Sirim’s industry engagement programme, Datuk Dr Zainal Abidin Mohd Yusof, president and group chief executive of Sirim explained that the loans will funded from the RM200 million budget allocated to SME Bank from Budget 2016.

This announcement was on the back of the unveiling of Sirim’s technology audit as one of the initiatives introduces under the SME technology penetration and upgrading programme under Sirim industrial innovation model (SIIM).

The initiative is specially developed for Malaysian SMEs by Sirim and Fraunhofer Institute, a German technology institute and the largest applied research organisation in Europe with an excellent track record in developing and implementing various programmes on technology and innovation management.

SMEs who go through this technology audit will receive an assessment of a company’s technology management capability and capacity, the management of technological knowledge and activities related to the improvement of the technological competitiveness of the company.

The audit will also be able to provide companies with strengths and weaknesses, potential areas for improvement in managing technology, and challenges in the business environment.

In order to be eligible for Sirim’s technology audit, companies must be Malaysian SMEs invovled in the manufacturing industry and have been in operation for at least two years.

Additionally, companies do not have to pay any fees to participate at this juncture.

Additionally, for less established SMEs not invovled in the manufacturing industry, Zainal also added that, “In this program there is also some incentive funding provided by the Government.

“There is a small funding up to RM200,000 where any small innovation or improvement that can be done in the budget.

“Sirim will foot 80 per cent of the budget while the industry will only have to pay 20 per cent.”