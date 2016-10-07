Sopma athletes visit Sarawak Cultural Village

SANTUBONG: The Sarawak Cultural Village was swarmed by more than 500 athletes and officials of the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma) yesterday.

Accompanying them during the half-day visit were more than 40 officials and volunteers from the Sopma Secretariat.

“This is the last day of Sopma competition and we have organised the visit to SCV for the Sopma participants so that they can have a better understanding of Sarawak unique culture and the traditional houses,” said Sopma secretariat coordinator John Koh.

“The majority of the participants from other states are first-time visitors to Sarawak. They enjoyed themselves and were excited with the traditional houses and musical instruments. We are grateful to the SCV management for sponsoring this visit.”

According to him, the participants had also visited the Sarawak Dayang Salhah Kek Lapis factory at Kampung Gersik, Petra Jaya and the “ikan terubok” (tenualosa toli) shops nearby on the previous night.

At the end of the visit, staff of the SCV were presented with souvenirs in the form of Sopma medals and had a group photo-call with the Sopma mascot.

The athletes and officials will watch the football final and later converge on the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) for the closing ceremony at 8pm.