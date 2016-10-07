SRDC reinforces safety at disused oxidation ponds

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will take several measures, including reinforcing the fencing surrounding the oxidation ponds to prevent trespassers into the restricted area in the interest of safety.

In disclosing this yesterday, SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, however, said this was more of a short-term measure, while waiting for long-term solutions to secure the area.

He revealed that the long-term measures could include filling up those ponds that were no longer in use.

“If the oxidation pond is not operating or no longer in use then, it will be closed or filled up with earth to prevent water retention,” Sempurari told The Borneo Post when contacted after visiting the pond in Sibu Jaya to check on the situation yesterday.

He was accompanied by the council deputy chairman Robert Lau, public health officers, two councillors assigned to the Sibu Jaya zone and the police.

Sempurai was responding to calls from Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu Jaya chairman Steven Rom’s call for the council to review the safety features at the oxidation ponds in Sibu Jaya, following the latest drowning case involving a nine-year-old pupil last month.

Steven had mentioned that as these ponds were unattended, they became ‘attraction’ to children and adults for fishing activities, claiming that there had been four drowning cases in Sibu Jaya since 2013.

On this, Sempurai said all these measures would not be effective without the cooperation of the local residents.

He urged parents to be vigilant and should advise their children not to play or trespass into restricted and dangerous areas like the oxidation ponds.

“I hope all parties play their roles in preventing similar incidents from recurring,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, after the visit, he revealed that currently there was only one oxidation pond and two retention ponds handed over to SRDC.

The other oxidation pond belongs to a government agency.

“We will communicate with the agency to erect safety signboards to warn people not to swim or fish in the oxidation and retention pond or if necessary put up fencing. The whole community must play their role,” Sempurai said.