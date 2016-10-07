Student on drug possession charge discharged, acquitted

KUCHING: A Pakistani student of a private college here walked free out of the Sessions Court yesterday after he was discharged and acquitted of two drug- possession charges.

Umair Rasheed was proven innocent as the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman ruled that the contradictory statements from the witnesses were among the grounds for the acquittal.

It is also learned that during the investigation, the finger-dusting showed other persons’ fingerprints and there were other occupants of the house who were not called during the trial.

Umair was charged with possessing 55.30 grammes of cannabis under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, 1952 and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same act, which provides life imprisonment on conviction.

For the second charge, he allegedly possessed 4.20 grammes of cannabis.

The offences were allegedly committed at 10.30pm on April 21 last year at a rented house in Taman Centurion, Jalan Stutong.

Defence counsels Shankar Ram and Daniel Ling represented Umair.