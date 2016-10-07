SUPP organises community care health awareness talk

KUCHING: The Women’s Section of SUPP Central Kuching and CanHOPE Kuching are jointly organising a community care health awareness talk at SUPP Headquarters at Jalan Ong Kee Hui at 2pm this Sunday.

Registration starts at 1.30pm.

Door gifts and goodie bags will be given out to the first 200 attendees. Seats are on first-come-first-served basis.

The annual activity serves as a platform to educate the public that early detection of cancer saves lives.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in Malaysia that strikes fear in the hearts of many.

Joint event partner CanHOPE Kuching was instrumental in bringing in Dr Wee Siew Bock, consultant breast and endocrine surgeon from Mount Elizabeth Orchard Hospital Singapore to give a talk on ‘Surgery for Breast Cancer’.

CanHOPE Kuching has a regional office, a non-profit cancer counselling and support service initiated by Parkway Cancer Centre, Singapore.

Datin Jennifer Chee, chairwoman of Central Women Section of Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) noted the importance of health information to patients and their families.

“We invite the media to join us in our campaign to empower the public with knowledge of breast cancer prevention, treatment and management.”

Dr Wee is a consultant surgeon in Breast and Endocrine Surgery. After obtaining his basic medical degree from the National University of Singapore, he obtained his Master of Medicine (Surgery) degree from NUS and Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in 1990 for his post-graduate surgical training.

As a specialist in general surgery, he continues to pursue his special interest in breast cancer and endocrine surgery including an overseas training stint in Australia that was sponsored by the Singapore Government.

The trained breast and endocrine surgeon returned to restructure and head the Breast & Endocrine Surgical Service in Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He directed the re-organisation of the clinical breast service, putting in place a one-stop service for prompt diagnosis.

He contributed to pioneering work in image-guided percutaneous breast biopsy, and was the first local surgeon to incorporate image-guided mammotome-biopsy into the breast service of a restructured hospital.

He co-chaired a national committee looking into the development of clinical practice guidelines for the management

of breast cancer in Singapore. He was actively involved in the planning and execution of National Breast Cancer Screening Programme (Breast Screen Singapore) launched in 2002.

He is in private practice that encompasses the diagnosis and treatment of breast disorders with emphasis on minimally-invasive diagnosis techniques.

As a surgical breast oncologist, he emphasises early detection and treatment of breast cancer, and believes in offering breast-preserving cancer surgery whenever possible.

CanHOPE, a non-profit cancer counselling and support service and hotline, is an initiative by Parkway Cancer Centre providing information on cancer, screening tests and treatments available.

It is manned by a team of experienced, knowledgeable and caring support team with access to comprehensive information on cancer.

Parkway Cancer Centre treats cancer through a highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team comprising consultant medical specialists, nurses, counsellors and para-medical professionals

The Centre uses the latest technologies in cancer treatment for the best outcomes and patients are attended to by caring professionals.

SUPP Central Women Section was set up on March 5, 1978 in conjunction with International Women’s Day.