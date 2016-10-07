Telang Usan needs facilities in line with its district status

Penghulu Ajang Wan Charles Balan Seling

MARUDI: The authorities are urged to quickly put in place the necessary infrastructure and facilities in Telang Usan inline with its new status as a district.

A political secretary to chief minister Charles Balan Seling who is born in Telang Usan said the local people could not wait any longer to be served at their doorsteps or to patronise the many government services such as birth cert and MyKad applications here.

“They need not have to go all the way to Marudi or Miri to have all these done.”

He said this when met during the first anniversary celebration of Telang Usan being declared a new district on Oct 1.

Deputy Chief Minister and who is Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Minister of Housing and Urbanisation Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg was on hand to officiate at the celebration.

Penghulu Ajang Wan of Long Liam also agreed with Charles’ opinion.

He said Telang Usan District had its own district officer and therefore the local people could see him personally if they had any issue to discuss with him.

He also called on his people to attend every government function arranged for them in the district and support the government of the day for more development progress.

Charles and Ajang also thanked the individuals concerned such as Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Senator Lihan Jok, Miri Resident Anthonio Kahti Galis and the organising committee for making the anniversary celebration a great success.