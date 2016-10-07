Tupperware set to attract more entrepreneurs

MIRI: Tupperware, a brand known for generations for its eco-friendly home product line used by millions is fast expanding in the region including Miri.

Tupperware Brands Malaysia Sdn Bhd, (Sales Division) manager Steve Chan said they were going to attract more young women and people who want to become entrepreneurs.

“Tupperware offers an opportunity to expand our business with those eager to earn above the minimum wage and have flexible schedules to manage their family responsibilities.

“The biggest issue we have is our success not only in the past; most people think we are what we were. But the Tupperware party of today ‘isn’t a room full of stay-at-home moms, where all we do is get them away from their kids and knitting’.

“Now, we have a teacher like Theresa Lo and her husband, Robin Ling, who have chosen to step out from their comfortable career and became entrepreneurs with Tupperware,” said Chan in a statement yesterday, released in conjunction with the launch of a new Tupperware outlet here operated by Lo and Ling, on Sunday.

Managing director of Tupperware Brands Malaysia/Singapore, Christine Wong, jointly officiated at the function. She was joined by Lo and Ling, Lo’s parents and another couple who are Lo’s downlines.

Chan added that the Lo and Ling were not only confident in Tupperware products but also in its future expansion.

“With their trust of 19 years in the business, they have invested millions to move into a new building at 101 Islamic Commercial Centre, Miri-Pujut Road, for market expansion in Miri,” he said.

Tupperware is the name of a home product line that includes preparation, storage, containment and serving products for the kitchen and home. It also has plastic containers used to store goods and food. Tupperware also has high-tech storage products that extend the life of fruits and vegetables.

In many countries, Tupperware products come with a lifetime guarantee. The company is best known for its plastic bowls and storage containers. However, in recent years it has branched out into stainless steel cookware, fine cutlery, chef’s knives, and other kitchen gadgets.