Court Games 

Two-day inaugural Sepak Takraw Cup tourney in Sibu

SIBU: The two-day inaugural YB Christopher Gira Sambang Sepak Takraw Cup will be held at Mile 11 ½ Pasai Bon at Old Oya Road from Oct 29 to 30.

Event organising chairman Sain Melina, awaiting for entries for the championship, invited teams from Sibu, Kanowit, Pakan and Julau to join.

Cash prizes of RM500, RM350 and RM100 will be awarded to the top three teams.

Entry fee is RM100 per team.

Those interested can contact Gira on phone 0194597063 or David Matan (014-5809492).

