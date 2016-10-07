UCTS to hold first convocation event for 100 of its graduates

SIBU: The state government-owned University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) will create history tomorrow (Oct 8) with its first convocation ceremony.

UCTS vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Abdul Hakim Juri said the event that will see 100 of its graduates receiving their scrolls would be held at RH Hotel from 8am onwards.

The ceremony will be graced by the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu are the guests of honour, he said.

“There will be proclamation of the Head of State as UCTS chancellor before the convocation commences.

“The university’s anthem will also be played for the first time at the convocation,” he told a press conference to announce the ‘Proclamation of Chancellor and UCTS First Convocation Ceremony’ at the university campus here yesterday.

Abdul Hakim said the graduates were among the students in the first batch of UCTS student intake after its inception in 2013.

He said 40 of them graduated with Bachelor of Quantity Surveying (Hons), 39 in Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons), 12 in Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Hons) and nine in Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Electrical and Electronic (Hons).

“UCTS is very proud of this achievement which is also the fruit of labour and vision of people who wanted to establish the university then.

“Now we can see the products of the university,” he said.

On a related matter, he said UCTS Alumni would be launched by Taib during a dinner with the graduates later in the day.

UCTS currently has 1,640 students. It offers various foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes which are recognised, approved and accredited by Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and Higher Education Ministry.