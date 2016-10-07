University of London professor holds guest lectures

KUCHING: University of London Undergraduate Laws Programme director Professor Simon Askey held guest lecture sessions at Segi College Sarawak recently.

Askey shared on the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme with current and future law students as well as had discussions with law programme academics and academics head Dr Wendy Hii.

For A-level and Year 1 law students, he discussed the interpretation of statutes, an important aspect of legal method that students are required to master.

For Year 2 and 3 law degree students, he spoke about an English case in which a pregnant woman refused life-saving medical treatment for herself and her unborn child based on her religious views.

The students were asked to make moral and legal choices based on the scenario, which is part of the training for all three Segi law programmes.

Askey also addressed Brexit and its possible consequences in Malaysia.

Programme head since 2008, he is co-author of ‘Studying Law’ (now in its fourth edition) and has a research interest on how people learn in different cultural contexts.

Segi College Sarawak is the only college in East Malaysia to offer law programmes.

For more information, contact Segi course counsellors on 082-252566.