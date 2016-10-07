Use CSR to help society, Jamilah tells companies

KUCHING: Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the wife of the Chief Minister, has called on companies to make corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a means to bring betterment to society.

Citing Sarawak Association for the Welfare of Intellectually Disabled Children (Perkata Sarawak) as an example, she said as a charitable organisation, it depended very much on the generosity of the public to help provide good and affordable education for children with special needs.

Jamilah, who is patron of Perkata Sarawak, pointed out that just like other children those with special needs too deserve a better future.

“Your contributions will make life more meaningful to these special children,” she said during an appreciation gathering with monthly donors and long-term donors at the Perkata school here yesterday.

At the same time, she expressed her appreciation and gratitude to regular donors as they had indeed helped in the smooth and successful running of the school.

“We would not have been able to run many of our activities if it hadn’t been for your support to our cause,” she told the donors.

On another note, she was impressed with the school building that now has a new coat of paint, thanks to the generosity of Pansar Bhd managing director Dato Jason Tai.

Jamilah expressed her hope that people would continue to support the school to make life more meaningful to the children.

In a statement issued to the press yesterday, Perkata Sarawak expressed its appreciation to donors for their acts which made the school such a success.

It named the donors as Pansar Bhd for giving a new coat of paint to the school; Arena Sukan for granting them the use of futsal and badminton courts for free every month; Sarawak Convention Bureau for their assistance in enabling Perkata Gallery to

bring its merchandise to a much broader market through conventions and conferences brought to Sarawak; The Banquet for their gracious sponsorship of refreshments for Perkata functions; and Infografik Sdn Bhd for sponsoring the printing of their open day sale tickets for many years.

It also thanked Events Horison for sponsoring many of their children’s events; Pronser Pest Control Sdn Bhd for providing free pest control services; Lim Fah San for monthly contribution of rice and cooking oil for the school’s cooking class; and Borneo Biscuit Factory Sdn Bhd for monthly contribution of biscuits to the school.

During the event, the school presented artworks as souvenirs to the donors.

Perkata Sarawak chairman Chang Choon Seng and the association’s committee members were among those present.