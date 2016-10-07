‘View occupational safety, health training as an investment’

SIBU: Businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), have been told to view occupational safety and health (OSH) training as an investment and not an expense.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said there must be greater commitment by SMEs to adopt a work-safety culture and prevent industrial accidents through good OSH practices.

“Observations and evidence had shown that an increase in productivity and an improvement in workplace environment were the results of good safety and health work practices and the adoption of a work safety culture,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

“Occupational safety and health should not be seen as a profit-sapping factor for the management of industries, but be regarded as a productivity booster. Industries must realise that accident prevention is no longer a fringe benefit but a prerequisite to a profitable operation.”

Lee said many are not conscious of the importance of OSH until an accident, injury or fatality occurs.

“They do not seem to realise that if accidents or fatalities occur due to their disregard for OSH, the costs they have to bear will even be much heavier,” he said.

He said as employees are one of the most important assets of organisations, they should be protected and nurtured to continue to be productive.

“Common sense tells us that safety is good business.

“If industries give priority to safety issues at the workplace, it will certainly be beneficial to the business,” he said.

“While there may be increasing awareness about the need for a safe and healthy working environment, only a sustained commitment to an OSH management system will achieve an OSH culture in the organisation.”