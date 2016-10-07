Vivacity Maybank-IMAX theatre officially launched

Dancers in lighted suits perform in the dark during the launching ceremony.

KUCHING: The biggest TGV Cinema Maybank-IMAX theatre in Malaysia at Vivacity Megamall here was officially launched yesterday.

The first Maybank-IMAX theatre in East Malaysia and the second TGV cinema in Sarawak, measures 24 metres wide and has a total seating capacity of 352. Aside from that, TGV also debuts in East Malaysia and in Kuching, its innovative and wildly popular Beanie Hall featuring bean bags where movie-goers can sink in to watch their favourite flicks; Family Friendly sessions and Chill*x, which offers a fun and relaxed cinema dining experience.

TGV Cinemas Vivacity Megamall has eight halls with a capacity of 1,200 seats. It is the 33rd TGV cinema in Malaysia.

“Following our Miri launch last year, we are extremely excited to open the second TGV cinema location in Sarawak, in Vivacity Megamall. It will be the ultimate destination for movie lovers and entertainment seekers in Kuching. Movie-goers looking for mind-blowing image and sound experience, the comfiest seats and beanies, and the most tantalising snacks will love our cinema,” said TGV Cinemas chairman Leong Wai Hoong.

“The Family Friendly sessions welcome families with screaming babies and children, with the lights dimmed and not fully turned off, which has never been done before,” he said.

Apart from that, the Family Friendly sessions have the volume lowered, and has diaper changing tables. The sessions are held every weekend and daily during school holidays.

He said the strategic partnership with IMAX Corporation serves to revolutionise the movie-going experience and industry in Malaysia, and the opening of Vivacity Maybank-IMAX theatre is the fifth in the country.

“We are also excited to open one more location with a Maybank-IMAX theatre by end of this year.”

Meanwhile, director of IMAX Corporation Marketing and Distribution Asia Pacific, Walt Cho, said there is a vast difference between watching a movie and being a part of one. One can only be a part of a movie in an IMAX theatre.

“The cutting-edge projection system which delivers crystal clear, sharp images, earth-shattering surround sound system, customised stadium style seats plus the screen which is 26 per cent larger than normal screens provides the most immersive movie viewing experience and transposts movie-goers to a whole new world.

“Apart from the unique theatre design and cutting edge technology, IMAX also works closely with top Hollywood filmmakers to help bring their cinematic vision to life through IMAX differentiation which includes filming with IMAX cameras, specially formatting films for IMAX and employing unique marketing campaigns.”

He added that the trust established has set IMAX apart and allows it to become an integral part of the creative process, so filmmakers are designing their movies with IMAX in mind.

Kuching City South (MBKS) Mayor Datuk James Chan who was guest-of-honour, thanked Vivacity Megamall for bringing a high-tech cinema to Kuching City which complements Kuching City – City with a Soul and City of Unity.

“As it is a family-friendly cinema, it is a gift to families and people here. Families can come to enjoy and spend time here, and it also creates job opportunities for the people.”

“Now we can boast to have what people travel abroad to enjoy – the best movie-going experience.

During the launch, guests were treated to screening of a documentary, ‘A Beautiful Planet’ which was perfectly suited to take advantage of the IMAX canvas. There were also four movie character cosplayers for photo-taking opportunities.

TGV Cinemas director Gerard Nathan; Vivacity Megamall managing director Sim Yaw Hang and director Alan Sim were also present.

TGV Cinemas is also giving away free tickets to Kuching folks to experience the newest and best cinema in town. There is a roadshow at Vivacity Megamall’s centre atrium until Oct 9 to showcase its specialty halls, trailers of upcoming movies, Chill*x treats, popcorn sampling and many giveaways.

Customers who sign up for TGV Cinema’s MovieClub will stand a chance to win a brand new Proton Suprima when they participate in the TGV Cinemas Vivaganza contest which runs until Oct 30.

For more information, visit www.tgv.com.my or www.facebook/com/TGVCinemas.